Bilawal vows to end politics of hatred

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday vowed that he would end the politics of hatred and divide forever.

Addressing the public gathering in Chachro, the former foreign minister said: “I will launch the Benazir Hari cards for the farmers if they vote into power. I will also provide free electricity to the masses, up to 300 free units.” Recalling the flash floods, Bhutto-Zardari said: “We were building two million houses in Sindh for the flood-stricken people”.

He vowed to provide ownership rights to the women, adding that he would take the initiative to launch three million houses for the masses. Bhutto-Zardari asserted, “I am the only politician who has concern for the masses. Nobody else is standing with me but the masses.”

“The masses of Tharparkar had announced their decision ahead of the general elections, scheduled to be held on February 8,” Bhutto-Zardari said. On Friday, Bhutto-Zardari expressed optimism about his party’s victory in the forthcoming elections, slated to happen on February 8.

Addressing the press conference in Jacobabad, the former foreign minister said: “We have come up with the manifesto in line with the problems of the country. One of the promises is not only to increase the salaries of the people.” He asserted, “We will also provide 300 free units of power. If PPP votes into power, we want to construct three million houses.”

“The PPP will not only extend the BISP programme but also provide all-out support to the women. We will establish a university at every district and want to uplift the people of Jacobabad and Kashmore,” he said. Separately, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, addressed a gathering of “Jiyalas” in Chakwal on Sunday, expressing his commitment to serving the people of the region.

“I am among my own people,” remarked Zardari, highlighting his connection to Chakwal. “My sons from Chakwal invited me, and I had to answer their call,” Zardari said, adding that he has made the commitment to serve the people of Chakwal. Zardari underscored the PPP government’s achievements, particularly the initiation of the Benazir Income Support Programme and the doubling of government employees’ salaries. However, he acknowledged the current challenges faced by the people, citing high inflation that outpaces salary increments.

“These rulers do not want to give the due prices of your crops,” stated Zardari, addressing the economic concerns of the agricultural community in Chakwal. He pledged to prioritise the welfare of the people, promising to ensure fair prices for agricultural produce and provide essential facilities such as gas connections and infrastructure once a PPP government is established. The former president reiterated his commitment to addressing the needs of the community and striving for economic relief and development in Chakwal.