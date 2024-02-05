Shehbaz advises PTI voter prudence

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif urged the supporters of PTI to not vote blindly for the party and to pay heed to the latest Transparency International report detailing a decrease in corruption during his tenure.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Shehbaz highlighted the decline in corruption during his tenure, as acknowledged by international organisations such as Transparency International and criticised PTI founder Imran Khan’s government, pointing out that despite the party’s claims of being corruption-free, the report indicated an increase in the corruption perception index.

Highlighting Nawaz Sharif’s accomplishment of building the motorway in 1997, Shehbaz addressed allegations of corruption against them, clarifying that no evidence supported these claims.

He accused the then government of fabricating corruption allegations and stated that even a minor corruption charge would prompt him to withdraw his nomination papers.

Shehbaz recounted an encounter with Saqib Nisar, where he responded to the question, “What have you done for electricity?” by remarking, “Well, you are sitting in an air-conditioned room.”

The PML-N president highlighted Nawaz’s ability to move past bitter experiences in the past and emphasised that if Nawaz wins the mandate again, they will bury discord and differences.

Encouraging millions of young voters to participate in the upcoming elections, Shehbaz stressed the importance of the polls for determining the country’s future ruler. “The people will make their decision on February 8.”

Referring to urban flooding and the situation faced by the citizens of Karachi during Saturday’s downpour, he said the port city “turned into an ocean”. He added that he had urged PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to engage in a comparison rather than a debate.

“If Lahore faced a similar situation after a downpour, I would withdraw from the election and tell Bilawal to contest from my constituency.”

The port city experienced severe traffic jams and multiple power outages during the rainfall a day earlier. Major thoroughfares were inundated and motorists remained stuck for several hours.