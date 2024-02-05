ECP notices PML-N and PPP leaders for vote trading

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served the notices to PML-N leader Atta Tarar and PPP leader Misbahur Rehman on Sunday in connection with the purported buying and selling of votes.

According to the details, the Punjab provincial election commissioner took action against the alleged exchange of votes. The notices specifically addressed the reported buying and selling of votes, as well as an attack on the election office. Both candidates, Tarar (NA-127) and Rehman (PP-160) had been asked to provide supporting evidence for their respective claims on February 5.

Earlier on Saturday, the PPP vehemently accused Atta Tarar of engaging in the illicit practice of buying and selling votes within his office premises. The PPP claimed that a viral video circulating on social media provides evidence of money changing hands, particularly among women voters who are allegedly taking oaths while receiving money. According to the PPP, a viral video circulating on social media purportedly shows money exchanging hands in Atta Tarar’s office.

The PPP claimed that the video provides clear evidence of vote-buying, particularly targeting women voters who are reportedly taking oaths while receiving money. In a counter-move, Atta Tarar tweeted that the PPP members were caught red-handed buying votes in NA-127. He asserted the PPP leaders were administering oaths on religious texts to secure votes. He accused Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of disrupting Lahore’s peace. Tarar vowed to take legal action.