Sirajul Haq hopes corruption, poverty will end on Feb 8

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Sunday hoped that corruption and poverty would end in the country following the upcoming elections, slated to happen on February 8.

Addressing the public gathering in Rawalpindi, Haq took a jibe at the political opponents, saying, “We want to see those representatives in the assemblies that will address the masses’ problems in real context.” “Those who have plundered the national wealth should be barred from politics,” Haq said. “I am not that person who wishes to see my children in the parliament. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is praising Asif Ali Zardari,” he maintained.

Earlier, Haq said that his party will bring prosperity to the country. Expressing his thoughts, Haq said: “The government should fulfil its constitutional responsibility by ensuring that it provides protection to the citizens.” Haq said, “The green passport will bring honour to people if the JI votes into power.” The JI chief said, “The people are facing severe hardships due to the ballooning inflation.”

Few days back, Haq said that a good governance was key to uplift the country. Expressing his thoughts, Haq vowed that the JI would ensure the implementation of its manifesto. “There is no issue of resources, but the flawed policies are the obstacles to the country’s development.” He took a jibe at the political opponents, saying, “The political opponents have neither delivered in the past nor will they be able to deliver in future.” “If we [JI] vote into power, we will bid farewell to the hatred politics of the country”. He was of the view that development hinges on peace.