Vote to defeat ‘anti-Islam’ forces on Feb 8: Fazl

Addressing a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) rally, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that since the 1970s Bannu people supported the JUI-F.

“The love of people here for JUI

has increased with time,” Fazlur Rehman said. “Anti-Islam will defeat the enemy forces by voting on February 8,” Fazl-ur-Rehman vowed.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that there will be no “joy” in the forthcoming elections without the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder. Addressing the election rally in Tank, Rehman said: “We will say nothing about him [the PTI founder]. We are not in favour of schooling the opponent, who is facing jail.”

“We will have to think about what leads to the unrest in the country. Why are we being stopped from going to some areas? It is being said that they do not come closer to the masses even in the elections,” Rehman said.