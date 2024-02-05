Aseefa takes dig at opponents

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday that her party will establish hospitals in every district of South Punjab.

Addressing the public gathering in Talagang, she took a jibe at the political opponents, saying, “Other parties are eying to rule, while the PPP is fighting for the masses’ rights.”

She reiterated that her party will provide free electricity up to 300 units, adding that the PPP understands that the poor are facing severe hardships. Recalling the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people, Aseefa said: “Two million houses are being built in Sindh for the flood-stricken people.” “The PPP had established hospitals where people are getting free medical treatment,” she added. Aseefa said, “It is our priority to ensure the best health facilities for the masses.” On Saturday, Aseefa vowed to continue the struggle for the masses’ rights. Addressing the election rally in Sukkur, Aseefa said: “We have established the The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) for better medical treatment.”

“We will launch the rescue service for the sake of the people’s health,” she said. She reiterated: “Three million houses will be made for the masses. The ownership rights will also be given to the people. Katchi abadis will be regularised.” Urging the people to vote for her party, Aseefa said: “Today is my birthday, and I have only one wish: to see the PPP bagging votes in the forthcoming elections.” She emphasised the need to embrace unity to lead the country towards prosperity.