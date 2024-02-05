Rethinking Priorities

The time has come for us to address a vital concern ahead of the forthcoming general election in Pakistan. The political climate, which has already reached a feverish pitch, is rife with accusations, allegations, and insinuations. A prime example of this has been a sting-like operation conducted by PML(N)’s Atta Tarar as he barged into the PPP’s office in Na 127 along with his supporters on the claim that votes were being bought there for his opponent candidate. Instead of throwing in a similar punch, the PPP has pushed the ball in the election commission’s court, pleading it to take action against allegations of pre-poll rigging. As party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has started thundering against Nawaz Sharif’s penchant for retaliation and the politics of vengeance, these latest developments are only serving to authenticate his claims in the court of the masses.

Sooner rather than later, the ruling elite would have to acknowledge that the country has long past the point where politics could be defined with dogmas of might. By issuing laced threats and ransacking campaign offices, a few spokespersons of Mr Sharif seem to be working against his larger interest. We must ask ourselves if such tactics are consistent with the democratic process and if they are serving the greater good.

Political accusations are often used as a wedge by politicians in a bid to drive voters away from opposing parties. Such a crass expression that is devoid of even basic civilities, turns politics away from what you can do for the country or the people. The entire exercise is reduced to a vicious cycle of point-scoring. It has been repeatedly pointed out that what is needed instead is for all parties to play the game on the field of performance. Mr Tarar would have been better off fighting the battle on the basis of performance. He should have questioned what the PPP sought to change in Punjab. Had he demanded answers on its performance in other parts of the country, he could have gone down in electoral history as a rare voice of reason. It is high time that leaders focus their energies on their manifestoes and proffer their visions for the well-being of the nation.

The state of politics in Pakistan demands that we change the narrative and adopt a more constructive approach. What is needed is for all parties to come together and address the pressing issues facing the country. As we approach February 8, it is imperative that our political leaders put their words into action. Their actions must reflect their commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election process. *