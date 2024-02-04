Abdul Aleem Khan vows to address myriad problems

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday vowed to address the myriad problems.

Addressing the election rally in Lahore’s Sadiq Pura, Aleem Khan urged the people to vote for both the IPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He assured that his party would fulfil the expectations of the masses. “We will work hard for the development of this area.” “It is also up to the masses to vote for us on February 8,” he said. Few days back, the IPP president said: “If anybody else is facing any hardships, then we should not be happy.”

Speaking about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Aleem Khan said: “I am thankful to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for extending support to the IPP.” He expressed optimism that people will vote for him in the forthcoming elections.