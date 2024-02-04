ANP, MQM join hands against PPP

In an important electoral alliance ahead of the upcoming general elections, the Awami National Party (ANP) asked their party workers to support the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) in Karachi.

Two hostile parties in the port city of Karachi joined hands ahead of general elections. The arch-rivals in the constituency of PS-88 now joined hands as both sides agreed to support each other.

As per the sources, the MQM-P delegation visited Mardan House in Karachi while Mustafa Kamal represented MQM-P, who was welcomed by the delegation and given a warm reception from the ANP. ANP Sindh leadership Shahi Syed and Younas Banuri welcomed the MQM-P leadership.

Mustafa Kamal and Shahi Syed both stated both parties have the same narrative regarding elections and vowed both parties supported each other and also MQM-P will support ANP in the constituency of PS-88. Shahi Syed further said that they asked their field workers and political supporters to support MQM-P need of the hour.

He also said that he is glad to see that at least a big political party accepted their importance. Furthermore, both sides agreed to enhance their relationship and also committed to continue their efforts for the betterment of Karachi city.