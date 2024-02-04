Karachi rains — Saboor stranded on the roads for hours

The downpour in Karachi caused havoc as dozens of vehicles got stuck on flooded roads.

Hundreds of people remained stranded on the roads for hours.

A video went viral on social media in which Pakistani actor Saboor Ali was also seen stranded in the rainwater.

“Finally, reached home after almost two and a half hours,” the actor wrote on her Instagram story and shared a video.

The actor remained stranded in the rainwater of Karachi for more than two hours.

The areas including Landhi, Korangi, DHA, Clifton, I.I Chundrigar Road, Tower, Keamari, Bolton Market, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi and Surjani experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gusts of wind.

The intense rain resulted in flooding on various city roads, causing motorcycles and cars to come to a standstill.