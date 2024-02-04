Kiran Rao opens up on divorce

Kiran Rao, who also attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding, said that they all hang out together and are very naturally inclusive. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got married to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare last month. The happy occasion was attended by Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta, his son Junaid Khan. Aamir’s second wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan were also part of the festivities. In a new interview with The Week, Kiran has now opened up about their bond and shared that even though both Aamir and her have divorced, they ‘are very much a family.’ Speaking to The Week, Kiran Rao opened up on whether anything was coming in the way of her bonding with Aamir and his family. She said, “We are all naturally inclusive. We all get together for dinners on Monday nights. We live in a community and our homes are all in the same housing society. I hang out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir, too. These are relationships you shouldn’t lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple but we are very much a family. Even at the end of a marriage, you’ve put so many years in a relationship and that should count for something.”