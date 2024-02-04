Election Diary: Women’s Rights

Women’s rights have long been a contentious issue in Pakistan, a country deeply rooted in patriarchal traditions and chauvinistic norms. As the nation gears up for its upcoming elections, it is crucial to examine the election manifestos of political parties and their stance on women’s empowerment. Unfortunately, a significant observation arises – the absence of substantial discussions and concrete commitments to women’s rights in these manifestos. In contrast, countries like India and Bangladesh have made significant progress in including women-oriented policies in their political agendas.

Before delving into the election manifestos, it is essential to understand the current state of women’s rights in Pakistan. Despite constitutional guarantees and international commitments, women in Pakistan face numerous challenges, including gender-based violence, limited access to education and healthcare, and restricted participation in decision-making processes. The patriarchal society, deeply ingrained in societal norms, perpetuates these inequalities and stifles the potential of women in various spheres, including politics.

A critical analysis of the election manifestos of major political parties in Pakistan reveals a disheartening reality – the lack of substantive discussions on women’s empowerment and rights. While some manifestos touch upon the issue, the level of commitment and specificity falls short of addressing the deep-rooted gender disparities in the country.

Mere statements are insufficient; actions are what truly count.

The PPP’s manifesto highlights a commitment to public welfare and improving the lives of citizens. However, their focus on women’s rights is limited, with vague promises of increasing salaries and providing subsidies for electricity. While these measures may provide some relief, they fail to address the structural barriers faced by women in Pakistan.

The PML-N, one of the major political parties in Pakistan, kept everyone guessing about its manifesto until last week. Now that their grand plan has been revealed, a lot can be seen along the lines of women’s independence. But how that would occur still needs to be defined by the party

In contrast to other parties, the JI has presented a detailed 52-page manifesto that revolves around economic revival and growth. While they propose revisiting contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and outline long-term goals for various sectors, their focus on women’s rights is relatively limited. This oversight underscores the need for a more comprehensive approach to addressing gender disparities.

The TLP, known for its religious ideology, has recently unveiled a 25-point manifesto for the upcoming elections. While they pledge to protect and uphold the rights of minorities, their focus on women’s empowerment is somewhat vague. The manifesto lacks concrete plans to address gender inequalities and fails to provide a clear roadmap for improving the lives of women in Pakistan.

To better understand the disparity in women-oriented discussions in election manifestos, it is worth comparing the approaches of Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. While all three countries face similar challenges in terms of gender inequalities, India and Bangladesh have made significant strides in integrating women’s rights into their political agendas.

India’s political landscape has witnessed the emergence of women-centric policies and discussions in recent years. Political parties like the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have placed a strong emphasis on women’s empowerment, with manifestos that encompass specific measures to address gender disparities. These include initiatives to improve access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for women. The presence of reserved seats for women in Parliament further highlights India’s commitment to gender equality in politics.

Similarly, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in promoting women’s rights in its election manifestos. The Awami League (AL) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have prioritized women’s empowerment, ensuring reserved seats for women in Parliament and implementing policies that promote their participation in decision-making processes. These manifestos reflect a genuine commitment to gender equality and provide a roadmap for addressing the challenges faced by women in Bangladesh.

While some political parties in Pakistan may mention women’s rights in their manifestos, it is crucial to assess their track record in implementing these commitments. Mere statements are insufficient; actions are what truly count. Unfortunately, Pakistan has struggled to fulfil the requirement of reserved seats for women in Parliament. The lack of representation restricts the voices and perspectives of women in shaping policies and legislation.

The situation becomes all the more drearier when considering the general seats. According to section 206 of the Elections Act, all political parties are expected to give at least five per cent of the general tickets to women candidates. Because this is a legal requirement, these parties can easily lose their standing in the elections.

Out of the lot, only MQM and PML(N) managed to give tickets to more than five per cent of women candidates on general seats for the National Assembly. According to data, as of 2024, parties like BNP and JUI(F) have fielded 0.0 per cent of women for general seats. The latter has performed better in Punjab where only JUI(F) and PMML have given more than five per cent of the tickets to women candidates. In Punjab, MQM did not give a single ticket to a female candidate. Coming to Sindh, MQM is again found with the likes of ANP and TLP when it comes to the representation of women on a general level. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parties performed similarly and JUI(F), JI, PML (N) and MQM failed to fulfil the election commission’s mandate with reference to women candidates. In Balochistan, only JI and BNP managed to cross the threshold. These figures highlight the gaps in fulfilling the reserved seat requirements and underscore the need for political parties to prioritize women’s representation in politics.

In conclusion, the absence of substantial discussions on women’s rights in the election manifestos of major political parties in Pakistan is a cause for concern. It reflects a lack of prioritization and commitment to addressing the deep-rooted gender inequalities in the country. In contrast, countries like India and Bangladesh have demonstrated a more proactive approach to integrating women’s rights into their political agendas. Political parties in Pakistan must move beyond rhetoric and take concrete actions to empower women and ensure their equal participation in decision-making processes. Only through genuine commitment and tangible efforts can Pakistan pave the way towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786@gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram