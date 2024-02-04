Will not rest until Pakistan becomes stable: Nawaz

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif said he will not rest until he stabilises Pakistan.

“We will not rest until Pakistan becomes stable. We will not rest until we don’t bring back the lights in homes, eradicate poverty and unemployment, and build schools, hospitals, and motorways. We will fulfil promises made by my brother Shehbaz Sharif,” he said while addressing a rally in Gujranwala.

The former prime minister expressed his concerns regarding the negative narrative propagated on social media. “Some individuals create a storm of negativity on social media, claiming that the youth is with them. However, the true youth of Pakistan is the one standing with us,” he added.

In an apparent reference to former prime minister Imran Khan, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during her address, stated that a “viral disease” was causing significant harm to Pakistan but that has been eradicated now forever. She said that the “viral disease” had plagued Pakistan for the past five to seven years, causing extensive damage, but it has now been eliminated permanently.