India take 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup

India won both Davis Cup singles matches against Pakistan in Islamabad on Saturday, dominating the first matches between the arch-rivals in Pakistan for 60 years. India were forced to send a squad to Pakistan for the first time since 1964 after the International Tennis Federation rejected their request to shift the tie to a neutral venue on security grounds. The last Davis Cup tie between the two countries was played in Kazakhstan in 2019, with India enjoying a 7-0 record against Pakistan in all Davis Cup ties. Sports matches between Pakistan and India are rare, because of decades of hostility. In the Group 1 play-off first-round tie, India’s singles expert Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Pakistan’s veteran Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-7, 7-6, 6-0 in two hours. Qureshi, 43, injured his hamstring in the second set and could not put up a fight in the third. India’s Sriram Balaji had the better of Aqeel Khan by 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 15 minutes. The doubles and reverse singles will be played on Sunday.