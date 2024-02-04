US advises its citizens to ‘remain vigilant’ during Feb 8 election

The Embassy of the United States has issued a travel advisory for its citizens as Pakistan braces for general elections, slated to be held on February 8.

In its advisory, the US embassy asked Americans to remain vigilant and aware of the locations of political rallies occurring in areas they intend to visit.

“On February 8, election day, areas around polling stations may be crowded, and US citizens not eligible to participate in Pakistan’s elections should avoid them. The embassy warned that disruptions to internet and cellular service could occur leading up to and throughout election day and immediately following.

It further said that political parties are, and will be, actively campaigning in advance of election day, including marches, rallies, and speeches, which are normal activities in any democratic process.

Public gatherings have the potential to block traffic, disrupt transportation, and otherwise create obstacles to free movement and safety, the embassy added. “In some instances, political activities in Pakistan have been targeted for violence.” US citizens were asked to avoid areas of large public gatherings and exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration.

The US embassy asked its citizens to review their personal security plans and monitor local media for updates. Americans in Pakistan were also asked to keep a low profile and carry identification. They were also asked to cooperate with the police.