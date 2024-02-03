Travis Head released from Australia’s white-ball squads

World Cup hero Travis Head has been released from Australia’s white-ball squads to rest ahead of the tour to New Zealand.

The 30-year-old will sit out the last two ODIs against the West Indies, as well as three Twenty20s against the tourists, following a busy 12 months. It comes during a torrid time with the bat for Head, who has faced just seven balls across his past three international innings for a total of four runs. After a rare king pair in a losing cause at the Gabba, Head opened the batting in Australia’s ODI on Friday night and hit the first ball of the innings for four. But the left-hander was out fifth ball on a flat pitch as Australia cantered to an eight-wicket win over the Windies at the MCG.

Head has been a key member of all three Australian teams during a mammoth 12 months for the men’s squad. The first Test against New Zealand begins in Wellington on February 29 following three T20s against the Black Caps starting on February 21. Meanwhile, star quick Josh Hazlewood has been added to Australia’s ODI squad for Sunday’s match at the SCG.

Breakout pacer Xavier Bartlett will be rested from the match despite enjoying a stunning debut with 4-17 on Friday.

Team management say the 25-year-old is not injured and will likely return for the third ODI in Canberra on Tuesday.

With Bartlett coming off a back injury last year and being limited to T20s in the BBL with the Brisbane Heat, selectors feared three games in five days might be a risk. Fellow Queensland quick Spencer Johnson has been added as additional cover ahead of the match in Canberra.