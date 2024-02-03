Is Hania getting married next month?

A video regarding prolific actress and model Hania Aamir’s wedding is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video showed Hania Aamir getting a makeover from makeup artist Babar Zaheer. In the clip, he says the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star is getting married next month.

He asked her if his revelation was funny, to which she replied in negative. The makeup artist insisted it was.

Their discussion continued in the comments sections. Babar Zaheer said he has manifested Hania Aamir’s wedding on several occasions.

The celebrity responded by saying this has to stop. The makeup artist said he won’t do it the next time.

It is pertinent to mention that Hania Aamir has proved herself as one of the prominent celebrities with her on-screen persona and diverse acting skills.

On the acting front, her performance in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ received acclaim. She won hearts with her performances in dramas ‘Visaal,’ ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Mere Humsafar.’

Moreover, she is a social media darling with 11.6 million Instagram followers. The actress updates fans about her personal and professional happenings by sharing catchy and captivating visuals.