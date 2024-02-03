Meera urges women to cast vote in February 8 elections

Renowned Pakistani actor Meera has urged women to cast their votes in the general elections to be held across the country on Feb 8.

Meera’s video message on social networking site X, formerly Twitter, is going viral in which she said, “I am in New York with my family and there is an election season here also, everyone in my family is talking about the February 8 polls.”

Meera said that “I was discussing with my father that Pakistani women must cast their votes because their role in changing a society is very important”.

The actress appealed to the Pakistani women that “You must cast your vote on February 8 with your families, vote for your favourite leader and exercise your right, it is your right to vote, you are the one who will make Pakistan and your own country through your vote.”

“You can change the future, so I appeal to you to cast your vote.”