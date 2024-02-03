Ali Zafar to sing Pakistan Super League 9 anthem

Fans of prolific singer Ali Zafar were over the moon after the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country’s premier Twenty20 tournament, announced that he would sing PSL 9 official anthem.

Ali Zafar took to his social media profiles to make the announcement.

“Seeti Tou bajay ge (The whistles would surely blow),” PSL tweeted. “Countdown to #HBLPSL9 Anthem Excitement! Ali Zafar is set to immerse his magic to the official HBL PSL anthem 2024.”

Netizens expressed their happiness over the announcement. Here’s what they said.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer has sung the official PSL anthems for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions. He was replaced by other stars but fans had demanded that he compose it again.

The PSL 2024 will commence from February 17 at in Lahore. The two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face off against the 2016 and 2018 champions Islamabad United.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.