COLABS Celebrates Launch of New DHA Branch in Lahore by Bringing Together Entrepreneurship, Art, and Music

COLABS held a spectacular launch event to celebrate the opening of its newest site in DHA Fairways Commercial, creating a dynamic blend of entrepreneurship, art, and music. The event was a dazzling display of creativity and industry insights, attracting a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, artists, and emerging musicians.

The event kicked off with an insightful panel discussion on the future of fashion e-commerce with esteemed guests; Creative Director of Zara Shahjahan, Umar Qamar, Co-Founder of elo and Arif Iqbal, CEO and Co-Founder of Laam. These seasoned professionals shared their perspectives on the latest trends, the impact of technology on the industry and the future of e-commerce in Pakistani fashion. The engaging conversation provided valuable insights for aspiring entrepreneurs and established professionals alike.

The launch event also showcased an art exhibition, displaying the works of emerging artists from BNU and NCA. The diverse curation of artworks, from digital installations, paintings to felt sculptures captivated the audience, creating a rich dialogue on the evolving nature of art in the digital age.

The evening reached its peak with an energetic music gig, showcasing performances from up-and-coming solo artists such as Mishal Shafi, Asteria and Salor, local bands like Blue, and, last but not least, the lead rapper from Towers – Ashir. The vibrant atmosphere created the perfect setting for celebration and networking. Guests enjoyed an eclectic mix of genres, which reflected the innovative and inclusive spirit of COLABS.

The launch event not only marked the opening of COLABS’ new space but also demonstrated its commitment to fostering a community of creative and entrepreneurial talent. “We are excited to create a platform where professionals from various industries can connect, collaborate, and create,” said Omar Shah, CEO, of COLABS. “This event is just the beginning of what we envision as a thriving ecosystem for innovation and creativity.”

About COLABS

COLABS is one of the largest flexible workspaces in Pakistan and a leading platform for events, workshops and conferences. They are the only venture-backed coworking space in the country, and are focused on building a community of 100,000 entrepreneurs across Pakistan.