Exploring the Richness of Baloch Culture

The word Baloch is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘bal’ meaning strength or power and ‘och’ which means high or magnificent. Baloch are mostly settled in Pakistan’s province of Balochistan. The word culture means “lifestyle” or “civilization”. Practising different types of customs, beliefs, traditions, literature, and knowledge in a society, generation to generation is known as culture. Apart from these, culture is a whole for learning behaviour traits and characteristics.

Balochi culture is famous due to Balochi embroidery, and arts and crafts. They are engaged in raising cattle, camels, sheep, and goats. They do many other interesting and amazing activities, for instance, making Thagard (mate), amassing Saad (Rope), taking water from muck (Water Cannon), as well as needlework.

Balochs have the tradition of herding. The women of Balochistan do share the man’s burden by bringing wood and herding. In Baloch culture, they are rich in traditional folk, namely chaap and zahorik. On the occasion of the birth of either a male or a female child, people visit the mother and sing sipath or naazink for seven days. The Baloch musical instruments include sarod, donali, and benju.

In Baloch culture, every tribe has a highly respected leader. They respect and obey their elders. Their hospitality was appreciated and was a mark of respect, and they treated them honourably. The Baloch had an open society with the freedom to have discussions in diwan which was open to everyone.

Shalwar and kameez are common dresses that carry a long pocket. And women cover their heads with Dupatta. The dressing of Baloch has been greatly influenced by the entire country.

Baloch’s marriages are different and unique as compared to other provinces, people do celebrate them joyfully. They celebrate several colourful festivals peacefully and traditionally. Social and religious festivals are celebrated, and religious festivals are the same across the country like Eid-ul-fitar and Eid-ul-azha. Balochi culture is full of social festivals such as shooting and showing off other tremendous creativity, for example, crafts, arts, and embroidery, etc. On the other side, Baloch people do believe in nazar (evil eyes) and jinn (demons).

In conclusion, Balochi culture has a huge history and it is a unique and diverse culture as well they have a love for their land.

