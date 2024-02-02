PTI postpones intra-party polls

A day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced the schedule for fresh inter-party polls, the party postponed the intra-party elections on Friday until after February 8. The party will release a revised schedule after the conclusion of the general elections. It’s worth noting that the schedule released yesterday, by Federal Election Commissioner PTI Raoof Hassan, set the date for February 5. The party cited the commitments of members in their respective constituencies and PTI venues being “unlawfully blocked by the administration” as reasons for the delay. A day earlier, PTI had formally unveiled the official timetable for its intra-party elections, which were scheduled to be held three days ahead of the general elections. In an official statement issued on Thursday, the PTI Federal Election Commission expressed its satisfaction in disclosing the election schedule for the intra-party elections of PTI, designed to elect the chairman, central, and provincial organisations.