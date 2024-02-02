Siraj challenges status quo

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has stressed that the already tested parties can never bring about peace and prosperity in the country even if they come to power again. The PML-N and the PPP, he said while addressing an election rally in Gujranwala on Friday, formed governments in the past, yet they desperately failed to perform, damaging the institutions and destroying the economy.

He added that the former ruling parties are the established dynasties and clubs of feudal lords and waderas, appealing to the masses to vote for the JI on February 8 to get rid of the corrupt ruling elite.

A large number of people attended the rally. The JI’s candidates for national and provincial assemblies also spoke on occasion.

Haq linked the economic problems to the interest-based system, unequal distribution of wealth and corruption, holding the former government responsible for the public plight. He said the JI would abolish the interest-based economy and ensure equal distribution of resources after coming to power. “Vote for the JI; we will ensure across-the-board accountability,” he appealed to the gathering in Gujranwala.

He said the JI raised a voice for the people of Kashmir and Palestine, but the cowardly leadership of the former ruling parties have never uttered a single word against India and Israel. He said the rulers have maintained silence on Kashmir and Palestine, fearing the US resentment.