Hina Khar urges public to vote for PPP on Feb 8

Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Hina Rabbani Khar, addressed a big public rally on Friday evening, emphasizing her commitment to development in remote areas. Speaking at the election meeting of her brother, Raza Rabbani Khar, in Kot Addu, who is a candidate for NA-180, she declared that the PPP plans to provide 300 free units of electricity to the poor, subsidized by the elite. Hina Rabbani Khar highlighted the completion of a survey benefiting 30,000 women under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

During the address, she criticized her uncle, former governor of Punjab, Ghulam Mustafa Khar, and her step-brother Malik Khaliq Khar, without explicitly naming them. Promising substantial improvements in Kot Addu, she pledged to establish a university, nursing college, vocational school, and a modern hospital.

The election meeting for PPP candidate Raza Rabbani Khar from NA 180 took place in the Garmani area of Kot Addu. Hina Rabbani Khar expressed gratitude to the people for providing her the opportunity to represent the area in the past. Raza Rabbani Khar, aiming to continue the family’s political legacy since 1985, pledged to transform the constituency into an ideal and clean city as an MNA. He outlined plans for new hospitals, a university, and ongoing initiatives like the university in Muzaffargarh.

Addressing a large crowd in Qasba Gurmani, Raza Khar promised to create model villages, ensuring prosperity and development in the constituency. He pointed out the family’s track record of canal paving, providing electricity and gas, and constructing roads in the Muzaffargarh area since 1985. Raza Khar asserted that, if elected, he would address missing facilities and implement development works to enhance the overall well-being of the community.