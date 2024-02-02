NAB recovers Rs 2.26bn in Pak-Arab Scam

Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh announces mega recovery of Rs2.26 Billion in renowned Pak-Arab Housing Scam which would soon be distributed among 2300 affectees (approx.) of said scam. He was talking to the affectees in a monthly Open Court held at NAB Lahore.

As per the details, DG NAB Lahore held another Khuli Ketchari which was massively participated by housing sector claimants and affectees of cheating public at large matters. The claimants include Pak-Arab Housing Society, Palm Vista Housing Society, Al-Rehman Garden (Phase-IV), Lahore Garden, Elite Town Housing Society, Ashrafi Town, WAPDA Town Cooperative Housing Society, Kasur and affectees of SB Mall, Faisalabad.

Talking to the affectees of Pak-Arab Housing Scam, DG NAB announced that the Bureau has successfully recovered an amount of Rs2.26 Bn from Society administration which will be returned to affectees without any further delay.

The affectees of Palm Vista informed DG NAB Lahore that they were tricked by luring to purchase membership forms at exorbitant rates by the concerned authorities, however, Palm-Vista administration had also cheated general public in another project named Palm Villas. Responding to the queries of claimants, DG NAB remarked that a swift scrutiny process is underway over the claims filed by the affectees that would lead to the cognizance once scrutiny process concluded.

He also directed to expedite the working against Al-Rehman Garden (Phase-IV) administration although, NAB Lahore is prioritizing to facilitate affectees in said scam.

The claimants of Ashrafi Town complained for subjected to alleged harassment and sale of bogus files by society administration. They also pointed out the active role of dealers (brokers) in hoodwinking general public which requires attention of concerned authorities. The affectees of Elite Town scam were informed that a trial is underway over Reference filed by NAB Lahore in said scam.

A large number of affectees of SB Mall, Faisalabad while submitting their claims before DG NAB Lahore asked for redressal of their losses, who were told that a total of 46 claims have been received by NAB-L, till date which requires to be 100 (at least) and amounting to Rs500 Million to meet the threshold. DG NAB also apprised that complaints scrutiny was underway against WAPDA Town Cooperative Society, Kasur.

All the participants of Open Court welcomed the initiative of Chairman NAB Lt. Gen (Retd) Nazir Ahmed that has been materialized by DG NAB Lahore. At the occasion, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh maintained that NAB-L will continue to regularly arrange Open Courts to help bridge the gap between general public and the Bureau.