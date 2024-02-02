Fly Jinnah announces launch of Int’l Ops

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces the commencement of its international operations with the launch of its inaugural flight connecting Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad with the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates starting from February 17th, 2024.This step marks a significant milestone in the carrier’s growth journey after a successful year of serving domestic routes in Pakistan.

Fly Jinnah will connect both cities with non-stop double daily flights, offering customers seamless and convenient travel options. The new service will also provide customers in Islamabad with the opportunity for further connectivity via Sharjah Airport’s wide network.