Media Matters for democracy launches ‘Facter’

Media Matters for Democracy (MMfD), a leading media development organisation in Pakistan focusing on Media and Information Literacy, digital rights, and media sustainability, has launched ‘Facter,’ a collaborative fact-checking tool for newsrooms, in Islamabad on 2nd February 2024. Designed to counter misinformation, Facter leverages technology to aggregate verified content from various news sources and its own monitoring and fact-checking team, supporting newsrooms in delivering accurate information.

Asad Baig, the Director and Founder of MMfD, stated, “Facter is designed to empower credible newsrooms against disinformation. In the age of digital misinformation, our primary challenge is sustainability, both for fact-checking operations and newsrooms. Facter is already being adopted by more than 10 mainstream newsrooms, and we aim to leverage these collaborations to combat disinformation effectively.” To foster sustainable collaborations, Facter functions as both a tool and a platform, streamlining fact-checking processes for newsrooms efficiently.