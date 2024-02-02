Adamjee Life collaborates with Kiran Foundation

Adamjee Life, a leading life insurance company, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Kiran Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing young minds, education and vocational training.

In an endeavor to foster entrepreneurship, Adamjee Life awarded to participants of the ‘Entrepreneurship Program’, by providing support for their business start-ups, thereby facilitating the transformation of innovative ideas into successful ventures. The three winners were as (1) Uroosa Atif (2) Hunain Rizwan and (3) Mubashara Muhammad Hanif.

Driven by ambition, this program was curated by two students that was led by Alisha Tawawalla and assisted by Fatima Zehra; students at Karachi Grammar School, who initiated the ‘Entrepreneurship Program’ at the Kiran Foundation. Their aim was to inspire the local community and bolster small businesses within the residents of Lyari. The Capital raised through this initiative was utilized as seed funding for three successful members selected from this program.