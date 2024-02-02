Sanjay Dutt appears to be an ardent fan of Wasim Akram

Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt’s admiration for Pakistan’s cricket legend Wasim Akram has captivated social media audience worldwide.

A star-studded occasion unfolded at the BFIC Gold launch event in Dubai, where both Sanjay Dutt and Wasim Akram graced the stage as chief guests.

A viral video from the event showcases Sanjay Dutt showering praise on Wasim Akram, hailing him as one of the greatest cricketers he has ever witnessed.

Expressing a deep bond of friendship, Sanjay Dutt remarked, “He is one of the greatest cricketers I have seen in my entire life,” underscoring their enduring camaraderie spanning several years.

In a heart-warming gesture, Wasim Akram reciprocated the sentiment by sharing a delightful snapshot alongside the Bollywood luminary on his Instagram account.

Renowned as the ‘King of Swing,’ Wasim Akram’s mastery of bowling with precision and unleashing the enigmatic reverse swing made him a formidable adversary for batsmen globally.

His pivotal role in Pakistan’s triumphant journey in the 1992 World Cup cemented his status as a cricketing icon.