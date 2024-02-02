Khadijah Shah ‘back with more zeal, passion and creativity’

Fashion designer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah has resumed her professional responsibilities after being detained for months.

An anti-terrorism court in Quetta last month granted her bail in a case pertaining to the May 9 riots. She surrendered herself before Punjab police in Lahore on May 23 last year. The designer remained behind bars for months following allegations of her alleged complicity in fuelling the violent May 9 protests in the wake of PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case.

The prominent creative designer, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, announced that she has formally rejoined her work with a poster that said: “Our creative Director Khadijah Shah is back: Elan Reignites.”

The post has a long welcome note from her as the caption. She says: “I am eternally grateful to our Pakistani followers for their unmitigated support and love. I believe it was the power of your collective prayers that brought me home and I am certain of that.”

“Now, I am back with more zeal, passion and creativity than ever before. I am thrilled to assume my position at the helm of Elan and Zaha. Together, we are poised to write a new chapter of rejuvenation, creativity and cutting-edge ideas and design.”

“Pakistan has always been and always will be, my first and foremost love. I am committed to continuing to serve and strive for my country and its people. My goal has always been to make Pakistan proud through my endeavours and I am determined to carry on that journey. With your ongoing support and blessings, Insha Allah, we will achieve great things and produce our best work yet,” she remarked.

She is the daughter of former federal and Punjab cabinet member Salman Shah. The May 9 protests led to the arrests of thousands of PTI workers and supporters across the country, with several leaders also parting ways with the party over the May 9 events.