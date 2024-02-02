Adnan Siddiqui takes a dig at ‘Fighter’

Pakistan’s veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui did not mince his words, advising makers of the anti-Pakistan movie ‘Fighter’, to learn from the underwhelming Box Office numbers.

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site X, formerly termed Twitter, on Wednesday, Adnan Siddiqui urged the team of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter’ to take notes from the failure of the film and never undermine the intelligence of viewers.

He wrote, “A lesson to heed for Fighter team after your flop show: Do not insult your audience’s intelligence. They can discern agendas.”

“Let entertainment be free from unnecessary politics,” added the ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ actor. Pertinent to note that Siddiqui’s post came in reference to the underwhelming Box Office numbers of ‘Fighter’, which crashed at the ticket windows in the very first week of release. The mega-budgeted action flick grossed a mere total of INR250 crores in its worldwide collection by the end of day 7. Apart from Roshan and Padukone, the aerial actioner, co-written and directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz.

‘Fighter’ is the joint production of Viacomm 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures with Anand, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.