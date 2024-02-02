Maya shines in new photoshoot

Famous Pakistani actor Maya Ali’s new photoshoot has created a sensation on social media. Recently, the actor shared some of her new pictures on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, which went viral as soon as they were seen. In the pictures, Maya Ali is dressed in a purple collared shirt, with open fringes and delicate accessories framing the beauty of the actress, while fans are left stunned to see her in light jewellery and carefully applied make-up. As soon as the pictures hit the social media, Maya Ali has been getting a lot of praise from her fans.