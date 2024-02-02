Written decision issued on the application to dismiss the marriage case during Iddat

The Islamabad High Court has issued a written decision to dispose of PTI founder and former First Lady Bushra Bibi’s plea to dismiss the Nikah case during iddat.

A 16-page detailed decision has been issued by Chief Justice Amir Farooq.

In a written decision, the Islamabad High Court has rejected the plea to declare the summons issued on the charge of fraudulent marriage null and void.

The court has said in a written decision that there was no violation of law in issuing a summons on the charge of marriage by fraud. fight

According to the decision of the Islamabad High Court, the petitions of founder PTI and Bushra Bibi have been partially accepted, as per the decisions of the Supreme Court, the case cannot be dismissed after the indictment.

It may be recalled that PTI founders and Bushra Bibi had filed petitions to dismiss the case.

In the application, it was requested to dismiss the ongoing summons by declaring the case admissible