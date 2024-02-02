Interbank: Dollar became 279 rupees 30 paise

At the start of business today, the dollar has become cheaper by 18 paise in interbank.

The dollar became 279 rupees 30 paisa after becoming cheaper by 18 paisa in interbank.

At the close of business yesterday, the dollar was at 279 rupees 48 paisa at interbank.

Positive trend in stock exchange

A positive business trend is seen in Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

Pakistan Stock Exchange 100 index increased by 273 points to 62 thousand 666.

Yesterday, the index closed at 62 thousand 393 points