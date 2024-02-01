Government puts doubts to rest over polls

Following a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the security concerns in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz said on Thursday that the elections would be held on February 8 “come what may.”

The development comes a day after the assassination of a National Assembly independent candidate in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the killing of an ANP activist in Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah.

“There should be no ambiguity in anyone’s mind about the elections [on February 8]. The ECP and the caretaker government will ensure the conduct of elections, and they will take place on February 8 under all circumstances,” he said while speaking to the media following the ECP meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, saw the participation of key officials, including Secretary Election Commission Dr Asif Hussain, Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz, Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, chief secretaries of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and inspector generals.

Representatives from intelligence agencies were also present to provide briefings on the security situation. Gohar presented a comprehensive overview of the security conditions in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, with reports placed before the ECP officials. The interior minister said that the incidents of lawlessness in Balochistan and K-P were aimed at creating fear among the masses.

Ejaz further commented on events in Balochistan, clarifying, “The incidents occurring in Balochistan are not related to the elections but are acts of terrorism. There is no political polarisation in Balochistan; our major challenge in Balochistan is terrorism, and the security agencies are commendably protecting the country.”

Meanwhile, CEC Sultan, while talking to the media, said that the meeting was held to assess the preparations for the upcoming elections, focusing on the security of candidates and voters.

He said that the meeting addressed the security concerns related to elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, adding that security measures are actively being implemented to ensure the safety of candidates and voters. He said that the elections are scheduled to take place nationwide on February 8, and there is no ambiguity regarding its date.