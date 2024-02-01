CEC writes to PM, seeks no loadsheding on election day

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Thursday wrote to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urging no loadsheding for three days during election 2024, a private TV channel reported on Thursday citing sources.

According to sources, CEC Sultan Raja requested PM Kakar to direct the concerned authorities for uninterrupted power supply from February 7 to 9.

Sources said that the disruption of electricity on the night of elections can cause difficulties in the compilation of the election results. It is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq formed a seven-member to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming general elections. The newly constituted committee comprises seven members headed by Minister of Communications Maritime Affairs and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar. The chief secretaries of the four provinces are members of the committee to oversee general elections. The committee will assess and provide support for the requirements for conducting general elections.

It will also be responsible for immediate decision-making to provide additional security for effective control over the law and order situation.

Pakistan is scheduled to elect its National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on February 08 polling day. The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced election schedule on December 15. The election will be held on 336 seats of the lower house and a party that wins at least 169 seats will be eligible to form the next government of the country.