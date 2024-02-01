Looking Ahead

Inflation, a term that often strikes fear in the hearts of individuals and governments alike, has become a pressing concern in Pakistan. The country has been grappling with skyrocketing prices, making it increasingly challenging for the common man to afford basic necessities. No matter how perfectly reasonable the caretaker government’s rationale is behind raising petroleum prices by an overwhelming Rs 13.55 per litre, the fact of the matter remains that this would unleash a new tsunami of high prices of the lock, stock and barrel.

The alarming surge of 28.3 per cent registered in headline inflation, with a 1.83 per cent rise from the previous month, is said to have occurred on the basis of creeping energy and food prices. Ergo, the repercussions of the latest announcement are bound to affect every aspect of society, leaving the public burdened and struggling to make ends meet. The excruciating circumstances would go on to pose a grave challenge for the upcoming government, which will inherit an economy burdened by price escalations.

The need for clarity and a comprehensive strategy to tackle this issue, thus, becomes crucial. The new government must address the root causes of inflation and implement measures to stabilize prices, protect consumers, and foster economic growth. It cannot do so through crafty narratives. Simply standing atop the campaign stage and asking people leading questions cannot evade the political leaders of any responsibility when it is their turn to deliver. Because the economy does not deal on a point-to-point basis, there is literally no wisdom in sending out declaratory statements by treating prices of food items as an isolated event.

This time, decision-makers would have to play a vital role in understanding the developmental needs of the country. They must create an enabling environment and translate policymakers’ aspirations into actionable plans and programs. It is crucial for them to consider the ground realities and take an independent position when formulating solutions. Only by aligning political decisions with the aspirations of the people can sustainable development be achieved. Pakistan cannot wait for five more years to welcome yet another messiah with lofty claims. People-friendly development must become a reality now. It is now or never. *