Windies searching for more ‘gold’ in ODI series

West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy believes the epic upset of Australia at the Gabba can provide inspiration for a generation of Caribbean cricketers.

Sammy celebrated like a passionate fan when Shamar Joseph took the wicket of Josh Hazlewood to secure the Windies’ first Test win in Australia since 1997.

The 40-year-old uploaded a video to Instagram of himself screaming in joy as the tourists pulled off arguably the greatest Test upset of all time. But Sammy has now taken charge of the West Indies’ group as they prepare to face Australia in an ODI series, starting at the MCG on Friday.

“You saw the emotions on Carl Hooper’s face, you saw it on Brian Lara,” the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain said on Thursday. “Watching that Test match, it’s the best thing I’ve seen in West Indies (cricket).

“My debut series we won the Champions Trophy under Brian (Lara), but that in Test cricket is right up there. “You see the smile on my face every time you go back to that.

“I just hope my men, whenever challenges come, they can just remember that if you push through there’s always gold at the end of the rainbow.” Joseph, the star of the epic Test win, has returned home after suffering a serious toe injury at the Gabba.

The 24-year-old, who only made his international debut in the first Test of the series in Adelaide, was not even initially included in Sammy’s white-ball squads to play Australia.

“(Joseph) will definitely be an all-format player,” Sammy said. “I can’t wait to get my hands on him in the squad.”

But Sammy urged patience with the explosive talent, who produced a classic spell of 7-68 in the second innings to single-handedly win the match.

“The guy is injured,” he said.

“Let him go home and rest.

“It’s probably the first time he’s been away from home for so long – he’s got a young family.

“Going home to his family and enjoying this moment is important, as victories like that don’t come around (often).

“Enjoying these moments, he keeps you motivated to have more moments like that.”