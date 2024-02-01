Netflix unveils ‘Heeramandi’ teaser

The first teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s hotly-anticipated digital debut, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ for streaming giant Netflix, has been unveiled.

After much anticipation, Netflix India has finally dropped the first official footage of the opulent, dramatic and alluring world of courtesans, created by veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his debut web series, featuring a star-studded cast.

“Here’s your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!” read the caption with a minute-long teaser, unveiled on Thursday.

The teaser clip further gave a peek into the individual backdrops of all six gorgeous divas, the courtesans of ‘Heeramandi’, played by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

The synopsis of the web show suggests that the series will ‘explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, during pre-independent India’.

Meanwhile, the makers described the title as ‘a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (brothels)’.

“Heeramandi promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur’s creations, Heeramandi will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories,” they stated.

Produced by SLB’s Bhansali Productions, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is expected to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix later this year.