Fazila prays for Talat Hussain

Popular Pakistani television actor Fazila Qazi has shared a post for veteran actor Talat Hussain, praying for his health. She shared a glimpse from her drama Achanak in which she played the character of his wife. Fazila Qazi wrote, “I have had the privilege to work with legend Talat Hussain. “May Allah bless him with mental and physical health Ameen. My mother is also going through this phase of life so I understand the struggle they are experiencing. Families always try their best to give comfort to their loved ones.” Fazila Qazi is popular Pakistani television actress who has been part of the drama industry since the early nineties. She has appeared in many hit PTV dramas. She is married to actor Kaisar Khan Nizamani. Fazila has worked in many popular serials including Rozi, Kashish, Muqaddas, Khatoon Manzil and Nazr-e-Bad. Lately, she appeared in the hit series like Tere Bin and Sirf Tum.