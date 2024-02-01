In what is being described as a largely expectable, no-surprise verdict, an Islamabad accountability judge handed a sentence of an overwhelming 14 years to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhan reference. Because this is Mr Khan’s third conviction, dropping on the heels of the one announced in the cypher case just a day earlier, and how it has effectively removed him from the race for the upcoming elections, the implications cannot be understated.

Similarly, the timing could not have been more peculiar. With the conviction coming just eight days before the elections, Imran Khan’s chances of leading a party sans any electoral symbol or charismatic leadership to victory have significantly diminished. Falling perfectly in line with what the gossipmongers had claimed, these repeated convictions do add a flare of celerity to the jurisprudence.

Criticism abounds on the same grounds as before: why deny the accused their constitutionally guaranteed right to defence, the right to cross-examine witnesses and above all, the right to a fair trial? As quite appropriately asked by PTI’s founder, “why, the hurry?”

But his supporters would have to realise that they can’t pick and choose which precedent to celebrate and which judicial development to grill on the coals. If they believe the law is being weaponised today, they would have to admit they were wrong in having a night on the tiles when PMLN’s supreme leader, Nawaz Sharif, was forced out of elections and thrown behind bars on a trumped-up charge.

Any narrative that seeks to make a case for violated due process might temporarily bolster Mr Khan’s appeal in the court of people, but they too would have to think back about the merits of the case. While the manner in which the judge pronounced his decision has only added fuel to the fire, Mr Khan and his party have yet to furnish evidence that goes in his favour.

He had spent years on the pulpit, turning masses against other members of the ruling elite on the pretences of accountability but now that the tables have turned, his rivals would waste no time in revelling in the pattern; strengthening the perception of Imran Khan as a corrupt and dishonest leader. *