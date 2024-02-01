Imran conspired against Pakistan

Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, on Wednesday underscored the challenges faced by the nation due to the conspiracies hatched by former prime minister Imran Khan which, according to her, were aimed at destabilising the country.

Addressing a rally in Narowal, she said that those who conspired against PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif were sitting at home today and only one leader stood tall amid the conspiracies, and that is Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“They must be witnessing today at their homes that Allah has once again honoured Nawaz Sharif despite all their conspiracies,” she added. She mentioned the recent sentencing of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, saying that those who used to accuse others were now being convicted themselves. “Those who used to hurl false accusations at others were not facing the consequences of their actions. This is the result of their own deeds,” she added.

Without mentioning Imran Khan’s name, Maryam said that he used to call others thieves but today he, along with his family, has been proven a thief. “I am not happy about her (Bushra Bibi) arrest; I do not celebrate anyone’s suffering, but there is a divine justice system in place,” she added. The PML-N leader said that there was no allegation of theft against her. “I was also a daughter, a sister and a mother of someone, and yet I was sentenced just because I supported my father,” she added. She questioned those who were now expressing regret over the court’s decision, asking, “If a prime minister steals and if a prime minister’s wife steals, should they be exempt from legal consequences just because they hold such positions?” Reflecting on her multiple arrests, Maryam Nawaz shared, “I have spent five months in a jail’s death cell but I did not even shed a tear. I understood that this was a trial from Allah, but love for the nation and Nawaz Sharif kept me going.”

Maryam Nawaz concluded her address by urging the crowd to vote for the tiger, the election symbol of PML-N. Encouraging the youth, she stated, “PML-N is the only party where people from every age and class are present in large numbers. Promise us that you will be placing your trust in the tiger so that no household remains unemployed.” She ended her speech by expressing hope that after February 8, all the troubles, issues, and hardships of the people would gradually fade away under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.