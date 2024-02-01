Level-playing field was never there for PPP: Bilawal

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, addressed a spirited election rally in Batkhela, Malakand district, on Wednesday, highlighting what he believes is a lack of a level-playing field in past elections and expressing concerns over the political situation in the country.

Bilawal asserted that the PPP has historically faced challenges in obtaining a fair and equal opportunity in elections. He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being granted a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) by terrorists during the 2018 elections, emphasising the need for a transparent and unbiased electoral process.

“If all the opponents of Khan Sahib (PTI founder Imran Khan) were thieves, were all those who were with him angels?” Bilawal questioned, alluding to recent legal actions against Khan. Bilawal maintained that the PPP, being a democratic party, is not celebrating the punishment given to the PTI founder. During the rally, Bilawal addressed the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressing his concern for their well-being. He criticized both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) for not actively seeking votes in the region, contrasting their approach with the PPP’s commitment to the people.

Highlighting the alleged politics of revenge faced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Bilawal questioned whether the PML-N members were currently respecting the sanctity of the vote. He stated, “No one talks about the people except the PPP.” Turning his attention to Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal challenged the PML-N leader’s bid for a fourth term as prime minister, urging the electorate to choose the PPP’s arrow symbol over the PML-N’s lion symbol on election day. He questioned Nawaz Sharif’s ability to address the country’s challenges despite serving as prime minister three times.

Promising reforms, Bilawal declared his intention to abolish 17 ministries to relieve the country’s financial burden. He emphasized the PPP’s commitment to providing free healthcare, citing the establishment of hospitals in every district of Sindh as an example. Bilawal concluded his address by advocating for a politics of unity and urged political rivals not to jeopardise the nation and its economy for personal gain. “I want to tell these people (political rivals) not to destroy the country and the economy [for personal gain],” he asserted, emphasising the importance of keeping politics separate from personal enmity.