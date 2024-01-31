Reduction in severity of cold, school hours changed

Lahore: (Web Desk) Due to the clear reduction in the severity of the cold, the school hours have been changed, the School Education Department has issued a notification.

According to the notification, on February 1, all schools will be open from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, and girls’ schools will be open from 8:15 am to 2:15 pm. In double shift schools, the first shift will be from 7:45 to 12:15 and the second shift will be from 12:30 to 5 pm.

According to the notification, schools will start at 8:00 a.m. and the holiday will be at 2:30 p.m. On Friday, school hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. There was a change in school hours, but due to the reduction in the severity of the winter, the school hours have been brought back to normal.

It should be noted that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had announced that due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on January 10, 2024. From January 10 to 22, schools will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his statement released on social media website X said that students should wear jackets and warm clothes to go to school. The school timings have been changed from January 10 to January 22, schools will now open at half past nine in the morning.