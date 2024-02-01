LEAs kill 12 terrorists in Balochistan’s clearance operation

The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Wednesday conducted a clearance operation in Balochistan’s Mach area and killed 12 terrorists.

The security forces spokesperson revealed that a total of 21 terrorists have been killed so far during the clearance operation in Balochistan.

The spokesperson added that the timely response of the forces foiled the terrorist’s attack and forced them to flee. Earlier this month, on January 9, a total of nine terrorists were killed in an operation against the terrorists in Balochistan. The security forces are determined to continue the clearance operation until the last terrorist is eliminated.