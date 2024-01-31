Petroleum prices has been increased greatly

The price of petrol has been greatly increased, the Ministry of Finance has announced the new prices of petroleum products.

According to the notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs 13 and 55 paise per litre, after which the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs 272 and 89 paise per litre.

The price of diesel has been increased by Rs 2 and 75 paise per litre, the new price of high speed diesel has been fixed at Rs 278 and 96 paise per litre.

The price of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs 2.3 paise per litre.

The price of kerosene has been reduced by 24 paise per litre.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification of new prices of petroleum products, the new prices has been applicable from 12 pm tonight.