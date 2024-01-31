Atif Aslam set to return to Bollywood with song in film ‘Love Story of 90s’

Singer Atif Aslam, who has crooned several Bollywood tracks, is making a comeback after nearly seven years.

The singer has collaborated with ‘Love Story of 90s’ (LSO90’s).’ The film, directed by Amit Kasaria, features Adhyayan Suman and Miss Universe Diva, Divita Rai in the lead roles. Atif Aslam, who has sung popular soul-stirring songs like ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, ‘Main Rang Sharbaton Ka’ and others, is set to make his Bollywood comeback.

According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani, producers and distributors of ‘Love Story of 90s’, shared their excitement about the same and said, ‘It is a very reassuring thing for Atif Aslam to make a comeback after seven-eight years.

We are very happy because she has sung the first song in our film ‘Love Story of 90s.

Atif Aslam’s fans will be very thrilled. He is going to make a comeback in Bollywood through our film.”

Other than this, the makers revealed that Atif has sung only one song in their film, which is a romantic melody and suits the title of the film very well.

He also claimed that ‘this song will be a delight for the audience and will become a big hit in 2024.’ “In the Bollywood industry, upon learning about his comeback, there’s an assumption by the fans that the romantic song will be exceptional. Indeed, let’s hope for the best!” Haresh and Dharmesh as quoted saying.