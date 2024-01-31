Shahid Kapoor has netizens laughing with goofy video

Bollywood A-lister Shahid Kapoor has netizens in splits with his take on yet another viral reel trend.

Amidst the promotional outings of his next film with Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor has hopped on to yet another social media trend with his latest video.

Taking to his Instagram handle with over 44 million followers on Tuesday, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor posted his clip of re-enacting the viral ‘Tu Motta Kinna Ho Gaya’. “My favourite kinda relative,” he wrote in the caption of the reel, which has been watched by more than 32 million users of the social site, in less than 24 hours and fans cannot stop sharing hilarious reactions in the comments section of the post.

His half-brother, actor Ishaan Khatter commented, “Johnny Levering,” with an eyes emoji, while another suggested, “The day shahid kapoor started content creating there will be no one else in the market can beat him.”

With a ‘Jab We Met’ reference, one even wrote, “He’s not aditya HE IS GEET.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of his next film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

The romantic comedy, helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is set to hit theatres on February 9.