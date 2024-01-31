Bushra Bibi has been shifted from Adiala Jail to Bani Gala, sources



Bushra Bibi, who was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in the Tosha Khana case, was transferred from Adiala Jail to Bani Gala.

Sources say that the residence of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Bani Gala has been declared as a sub-jail.

On the request of the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Bani Gala, the residence of founder PTI, has been declared a sub-jail.

According to the notification, Chief Commissioner Islamabad has declared Bani Gala residence of convict Bushra Bibi as a sub-jail, in which it has been said that Khan House Bani Gala Mohra Noor has been declared as sub-jail for the time being.

The notification by the Chief Commissioner was made under Section 541 of CPC 1860.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the Banigala residence of PTI founder.

Sources say that jail police personnel will be stationed inside the Bani Gala residence of founder PTI.

Earlier, various proposals were considered by the government regarding the transfer of Bushra Bibi, a different option was considered on the request of the Adiala Jail administration.

Bani Gala House, Zaman Park and Government Rest House were all considered to be declared as prisons.

It should be remembered that former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 and 14 years of imprisonment with hard labor in the Tosha Khana case.