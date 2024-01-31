No one will be allowed to use violence in the name of political activism, COAS

No one will be allowed to use violence in the name of political activism, Army Chief



Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has said that no one will be allowed to use violence in the name of political activity, the army will perform its duties according to the constitutional mandate and the instructions of the Election Commission.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, ISPR, the 262nd Corps Commanders’ Conference was held under the chairmanship of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

In the Corps Commander Conference, the deployment of the army to assist the Election Commission in the elections was discussed.

The forum reiterated that no one would be allowed to use violence in the name of political activism to sabotage the process of free and fair elections.

It was said in the conference that the army will perform its duties according to the constitutional mandate and the instructions of the Election Commission.

The forum agreed that India’s flagrant violation of international laws and its true face should be exposed before the world.

The participants of the conference were briefed on India’s extra-territorial, extra-judicial killings and India’s state-sponsored terrorism, a heinous campaign targeting Pakistani citizens.

The participants of the conference said that the international community has expressed serious concerns over India’s use of state power to kill and kill across the world.

The forum reiterated its commitment to support the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and said that Pakistan will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brothers in accordance with international laws and UN resolutions.

The forum reiterated its support to the people of Palestine, while the forum also reviewed the negative impact of the Gaza conflict and its potential for regional escalation and unanimously recognized the need for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference unanimously recognized the urgent need for a peaceful solution to the Palestine conflict.

The Forum also appreciated measures against smuggling, hoarding, money laundering, power theft, illegal immigrants, illegal activities and criminal mafias.

The Forum emphasized the need to continue unabated the positive impact on the economy and public welfare.

According to ISPR, the forum was also briefed on the operational readiness of the formations, with the army chief urging the formations commanders to maintain the standard of professionalism.

The Army Chief also stressed on the excellent performance during the training and the morale and welfare of the soldiers.

The participants of the conference paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs including army officers and soldiers.

The participants of the conference paid tribute to the great sacrifices and sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies and citizens for peace and stability in the country.

On this occasion, the Army Chief said that Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are sacred and inviolable. National sovereignty, national honor and aspirations of the people will not be compromised.